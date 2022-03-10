Facilities to increase at Chikalthana Airport

Aurangabad, March 10:

The facilities at Chikalthana Airport are being enhanced. As a result, the Boeing 777-300 ER special plane for the prime minister can also land here in the near future. Considering the movement of the big planes in the future, a turning pad and fillets for the taxiway are being established here.

Around 182 acres of land will be acquired for the expansion of the runway. The collective measurement and marking process was completed last year. In this expansion, an expanded runway and parallel taxiway will be provided to the airlines. After the expansion, the bigger planes like airbus can land and take off here. The number of passengers will also increase.

Meanwhile, a tender process for taxiway turning pad and fillets is being implemented presently.

Considering the future air traffic, there is a need for runway of around 12,000 feet long and a taxiway will also be needed for it.

it is expected that prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the city. The Boeing 777-300 ER plane is used during his journey. Hence, it will be necessary to have a long runway and taxiway here. When asked the officers about it, they refused to say anything about it. It may be recalled that a similar kind of taxiway, turn pad and fillers work was initiated at Varanasi during the prime minister's visit.