Fadnavis cautions BJP leaders, vows party’s victory in local elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday urged BJP leaders not to rely solely on their own strength, asserting that the party will lead in the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing the inauguration of the BJP’s new divisional office near the airport, Fadnavis outlined strategies for municipal, district council, and municipal corporation polls. “Wherever possible, we will form grand alliances. Even if we do not, our opponents will act as friendly parties, not challengers. Keep this in mind while contesting,” he said, predicting BJP’s top position in all local elections.

Targeting the Congress and other rivals, Fadnavis said, “They remain disconnected from the people, making baseless allegations about rigging and EVMs. Yet, they fail to provide proof in courts or to the Election Commission. If this continues, they will lose across Maharashtra.” He also criticized the previous Thackeray government for delaying city water supply projects. “Officials asked where the people were. Lack of public trust keeps citizens away,” he remarked, referring to Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Marathwada. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save highlighted challenges in constructing the new office, while ministers MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, environment minister Pankaja Munde, and former minister Raosaheb Danve shared their views. Other attendees included minister of state Meghna Bordikar, MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, and senior party leaders Narayan Kuche, Suresh Dhas, Babnrao Lonikar, Prashant Bamb, Sanjay Kaudge, Anil Gopchhade, Anil Makriye, Shrinivas Deo, Kishor Shitole, and Shirish Boralakar.

-------

City sees major industrial growth

Fadnavis highlighted the city’s industrial growth, citing investments by Kirloskar, Toyota, and JSW, and called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar poised to become India’s electric vehicle hub. He emphasized ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Rs 740-crore airport upgrade, the Mannmad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway, irrigation solutions in Marathwada, and support for farmers affected by heavy rainfall.

------

Legal compliance key to growth

Praising Save’s efforts, Fadnavis stressed the importance of obtaining legal permits and avoiding unauthorized construction, while acknowledging Anil Makriye for dedicating two years to the project. The new office features cabins for office-bearers, a main hall for state executive meetings, two large halls, a board room, a war room, and a dining hall. Fadnavis said party expansion depends not only on infrastructure but also on addressing public issues and supporting workers.

Photo captions:

1. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, former minister Ravsaheb Danve, along with Shirish Boralakar, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Anil Makriye, Kishor Shitole, and others at the inauguration of BJP’s divisional office. (Photo: Firozkhan)

2. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, with MLA Sanjay Kenekar, Babnrao Lonikar, Ravsaheb Danve, Shirish Boralakar, Bapu Ghadmode, and others, cutting the ribbon to inaugurate BJP’s divisional office. (Photo: Firozkhan)