Fair implementation of cooperative movement could have led Maharashtra to progress more: Rajasthan Guv

Expressing concern over cooperative movement, the Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde opined, “ If the cooperative policy had been implemented honestly, Maharashtra would have progressed further instead of falling behind. Meanwhile, in today’s scenario, only selfless work can truly strengthen the cooperative movement in the state.”

The remarks came during a felicitation programme organised by the District Central Cooperative Bank on the occasion of Bagde’s ‘Sahasrachandra Darshan’ ceremony, held at the bank’s auditorium. The bank’s current director and former state minister Abdul Sattar felicitated Bagde.

A life journey unfolded…

In his long address, Bagde shared anecdotes about how a milk dairy was established in his time, who inspired the founding of the Devgiri Bank, how he entered politics, became Speaker of the Assembly, and later Governor. He also pointed out that the roots of the State Cooperative Bank lie in the primary credit societies (Pathsanstha). The members and farmers present listened intently, as if drawing inspiration from him. Story after story, Bagde showed no signs of tiring, nor of boring himself. He seemed to be overflowing with experiences to narrate.

“My name was there in minds of people”

Amid ongoing discussions about the Vice Presidential election, Bagde made a spontaneous comment. He noted that just yesterday, Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan’s name was announced as the NDA’s candidate for the post. “My name is no longer in the running, please don’t raise the matter again. My name was only faintly in people’s minds. According to seniority, the position has rightly gone to Radhakrishnan,” he remarked.

At the outset, Bank Chairman Arjunrao Gade Patil made introductory remarks, while only two speeches were delivered – Phulambri MLA Anuradha Chavan and MLA Abdul Sattar. The proceedings were conducted by Aparna Adhyapak, while Bank Vice President Kiran Patil Dongaonkar proposed a vote of thanks.

