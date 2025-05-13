Fake cops strike again in Jawaharnagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified men posing as police officers robbed a 75-year-old woman of 9.6 tolas of gold jewellery near her residence in Sukhad Sahvas Colony recently around 11 am.

This marks the tenth such case in the city, with six incidents reported under the Jawaharnagar Police Station alone yet no arrests have been made to date. The victim, Mangala Gandagule, had stepped out to buy vegetables when the duo, aged between 25 and 30, intercepted her. Citing a "war-like situation," they warned her against wearing gold ornaments in public and claimed to be police personnel. When she hesitated to remove her jewellery, they insisted her life was in danger. Under pressure, she complied.

Pretending to place the ornaments in her handbag, they cleverly decamped with a 31 gm necklace, bangles weighing six tolas, and a 6 gm ring. It was only later that she realized the jewellery was missing.

A growing crime hub

With the highest number of chain-snatching and fake cop cases in the city, Jawaharnagar is fast emerging as a hotspot for street crimes. The recurring pattern of such incidents and the lack of concrete police action have raised concerns over the efficacy of local law enforcement and preventive policing.