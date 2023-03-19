Fake deputy collector dupes 6 of Rs 55L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Parbhani police have arrested a conman impersonating as a deputy collector and duping several unemployed youths on the lure of giving jobs. It has been unveiled that he has duped six persons from the city of Rs 55 lakh. A case in this regard has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station against the conman. The accused has been identified as Amol Vasudev Pajai (Marathe) and his accomplice Ananta Madhukar Kalore.

Police said, complainant Prashant Dattatray Bhalerao (Hanumannagar, Garkheda) runs a private travel agency. On October 27, 2022, Amol took a car from rent from Prashant and told him that he is a deputy collector. He then told Amol that he can help him to get a government job and he will have to pay Rs 12 lakh for it. Later, Prashant gave Rs 8 lakh to Amol and he had to give the remaining amount after receiving the appointment letter.

Later the accused took money from Sanjay Vijay Muley, Krishna Raju Waghmare, Sham Tukaram Shinde, Gaurav Dharmraj Gosavi and Ashok Manohar Vikhe for the jobs in forest and health departments.

Later, Bhalerao saw the news that Amol has been arrested by the Parbhani police station. Hence, he lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station. Under the guidance of PI Vyankatesh Kendre, API Chandane is further investigating the case.