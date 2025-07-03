Fake documents used to secure nod for nursing colleges?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Allegations have surfaced that several nursing colleges in the city obtained official recognition using forged documents. A formal memorandum submitted to the district collector by Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction) district president Manish Narwade has demanded an immediate inquiry and cancellation of such approvals.

According to the memorandum, 15 new nursing colleges received recognition from the Maharashtra State Nursing and Paramedical Education Board in 2023–24, followed by 25 more in 2024–25. However, some of these General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) institutions are alleged to have submitted fake documents during their application process for state and central approval. The complaint also raises questions over infrastructure requirements specifically, whether 40 functional hospitals and 100 beds exist to meet eligibility norms for the 40 newly approved colleges. It calls for the revocation of approvals for institutions that submitted fraudulent documentation and strict action against committee members who cleared them based on misleading inspections. Following the complaint, a naib tehsildar has forwarded the matter to the Maharashtra Nursing and Paramedical Education Board, seeking appropriate action as per regulatory norms.