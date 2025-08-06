Fake marriage scam unearthed!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a shocking case of fraud, a man was lured into a fake marriage deal for ₹1.8 lakh, only to have the ‘bride’ abducted by a gang shortly after the ceremony. Money was exchanged, and the marriage was staged but as the groom’s family was returning home, their car was attacked, and the attackers fled away with the girl.

Meanwhile, the Cidco Police have registered a case late Tuesday night against the agent Nandkumar Chavan (resident of Koregaon, Satara district), Disha Madhav Kadam (who acted as the bride), and Monika, who played a key role in the scam.

Farmer targeted with fake marriage promise

Mahesh Yadav, a 39-year-old farmer from Arvi village in Satara district, had been struggling to find a match. On July 25, Nandkumar Chavan visited Yadav’s home and claimed he had a suitable bride from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He showed them a photo of Disha, and the family agreed to the match. Shortly after, a woman named Monika contacted the family and demanded ₹1.8 lakh for the wedding. The Yadav family agreed and arrived in the city on July 29. Around 12.30 pm, Monika took them to Disha’s house in Ambedkarnagar and even served them tea.

Wedding clothes & fake court marriage

At 5.30 pm, the group bought sarees and other clothes from Tilak Path. The accused then took them to a lawyer near the family court, saying a court marriage would take place. A fake notarised certificate was created to show that the wedding had taken place. After this, Mahesh handed over ₹1 lakh in cash and transferred the remaining ₹80,000 online to Monika.

Brutal attack and escape of the bride

Overjoyed with the marriage, Mahesh and his family began their journey back toward Satara. They carried marriage documents, ₹35,000 in cash, and a bag of clothes. Around 8.30 pm, as their car passed through the Waluj area, it was suddenly intercepted.

Goons in another car smashed the vehicle’s windows and assaulted the driver. Amid the chaos, Disha and her so-called sister grabbed the money and escaped. The police now suspect this was the work of a larger organised marriage fraud racket. All the accused are currently on the run. Assistant Police Inspector Subhash Shewale confirmed that efforts are underway to track and arrest them soon.