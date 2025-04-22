Fake notes of Rs 500 denomination found in bank's CDM machine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case of fake currency notes has been discovered in the Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) of a bank in Bajajnagar. The incident came to light on April 11. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against an account holder for possessing fake notes and defrauding the bank.

Jagdish Sonawane, Manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank, filed a complaint stating that on the morning of April 11, during a routine check of the bank’s CDM machine at around 10.30 am, 13 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination were found.

When the CDM machine team was informed of the incident, it was revealed that the fake notes had been deposited into the account of Narayan Sakhare. The counterfeit notes were sealed and packed in an envelope by the bank. A case has been registered against Sakhare at the MIDC Waluj Police Station for defrauding the bank of Rs 6,500 by depositing fake notes into the CDM machine.