Fake ‘PMO Secretary’ arrested at Wedding; Police expose impersonator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police arrested a man on Sunday for entering a wedding with VIP movement at Hotel Grand Sarovar in Tisgaon by falsely claiming to be a PMO secretary and a NITI Aayog member.

The impersonator reached the venue in an Innova with a bodyguard, a government-style nameplate and a tricolour flag to appear like a senior officer. PSI Salim Abdul Gafur Shaikh was on bandobast duty when the host announced “Ashok Bharat Thombre - PMO Secretary.” Since the police had no confirmation of such a visit, senior officers ordered verification. During questioning, the man said he was a NITI Aayog member but failed to answer properly and could not show any government ID. He arrived in an Innova (MH-12-SN-9892) with bodyguard Vikas Prakash Pandagale, dressed formally to look like an official. Police inspected the car in front of witnesses and found a “Government of India” plate, a tricolour flag with its metal mount and a suitcase. Thombre admitted he sourced the items from Delhi. Police suspect he may have attended other events similarly. They are checking if he cheated anyone. DCP Pankaj Atulkar urged people to contact police if they were deceived. A case has been registered against Ashok Thombre (41), a consultancy worker from Undari in Kej tehsil of Beed, and his associate Vikas Khandagale (33), a gym trainer from Morda, Tuljapur. Assistant police sub inspector Naresh Thakre is probing the case. The action took place under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar, assistant commissioner of police Bhagirathi Pawar, police inspector Manish Kalyankar and police inspector Rameshwar Gade.