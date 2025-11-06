Fake police loot elderly couple; Senior’s courage foils robbers’ escape

Stolen bike from bhopal found; Irani gang suspected

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men posing as policemen robbed an elderly couple of one tola of gold ornaments and a mobile phone on the Solapur–Dhule Highway.

The robbers flashed fake police IDs and claimed, “There has been an attack on Shinde ahead, we are police.” However, the 68-year-old man bravely resisted, forcing the robbers to abandon their bike and flee through nearby fields. The incident occurred around 1 pm on November 5. Devidas Aajinath (67), a carpenter from Gevrai Tanda, was returning home with his wife after visiting the Dakshayani Devi temple in Lasur. Near Karodi village under a bridge, two men stopped them and claimed a police operation was underway. They showed fake IDs and warned the couple to remove their jewelry for safety. Believing them, Aajinath’s wife handed over her earrings to her husband, but the robbers quickly snatched them along with his mobile phone. Sensing fraud, Aajinath bravely tried to catch them. He grabbed one, but the other fled. The caught robber pushed him, left the motorcycle, and escaped through nearby fields. Locals, assuming it was a domestic dispute, didn’t intervene. Police inspector Rekha Londhe and police sub inspector Vasant Shelke from Daulatabad police reached the spot and seized the abandoned bike, which had a fake number plate. Investigation revealed it was stolen from Bhopal. Police suspect the involvement of the Irani gang.