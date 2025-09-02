Fake PR card prepared in dead man’s name to grab flat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the help of City Survey Office officials and staff, Pawan Kamalchand Pahade attempted to illegally seize a flat in Osmanpura by preparing a fake PR card in the name of a deceased person. Following the registration of an FIR on August 26, City Survey Officer Sameer Danekar and surveyor Anjali Yalgire have now been named as co-accused in the case, confirmed Police Inspector Atul Yerme of Osmanpura Police Station.

The flat in question belongs to the family of Siddharth Mishra (resident of Mumbai), located in Queen Apartment near Guru Tegh Bahadur School, Osmanpura. His brother Anirudha, who lived in the flat, passed away on October 30, 2022. In August 2025, Pahade claimed to have purchased the flat and even distributed sweets in the society. When the Mishra family, settled in Mumbai, came to verify the matter, they discovered that Pahade had prepared a fake sale deed, registered it at the City Survey Office on June 17, and even submitted an application at the office concerned on February 20 by forging Anirudha’s signature, in an attempt to usurp the property.

After the FIR was filed, Pahade was arrested. Police also wrote to the revenue department seeking details of the process. The inquiry revealed that Danekar and Yalgire failed to verify or cross-check any of Pahade’s documents and, through their negligence, indirectly facilitated the fake transaction. On this basis, both officials were added as co-accused on Tuesday. Police Inspector Atul Yerme confirmed that efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.