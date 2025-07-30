Fake will used to grab land: 4 booked for fraud
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Four accused have been booked by Chikalthana police for allegedly attempting to usurp 66 gunthas of land in Gandheli-Bagtalaon using a forged will.
Razzak Fakira Shaikh of Antarwali (Nevasa), along with Ansar Khan Pathan (Gandheli), Moin Shaikh (Kanchanwadi), Mahadev Mungse, and others allegedly created a fake will showing the death of Shaikh Dagdu alias Nanhu Shaikh in 2001 though he actually died in 2014. The land originally belonged to Dagdu Shaikh, who owned 1 hectare 44 gunthas; 66 gunthas remain with his grandson and complainant, Jafar Shaikh. The accused used the forged will to claim inheritance and transferred ownership at the Nevasa sub-registrar office. However, an RTI reply from the Nevasa Panchayat Samiti revealed no record of Dagdu's 2001 death. The city tehsil office later cancelled the mutation. Police sub-inspector Uttam Nagargoje is probing the case.