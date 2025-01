Fakhera Siddiqui passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fakhera Khatoon Ansar-un-Nabi Siddiqui, a resident of Lota Karanja and a retired Senior Clerk of Zilla Parishad passed away on Thursday.

She was 82. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Lotakaranja Masjid while burial took place Panchkuwan Kabristan. She leaves behind two sons and one daughter.