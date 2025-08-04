Fallen egret chicks dying on city roads who will act?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Egret chicks nesting on trees along Railway Station Road are falling from their nests, only to meet a tragic fate. Once on the ground, they wander aimlessly some are crushed under vehicles, others die slowly without food or water.

A poetic line once praised the egrets as “white wings fluttering in the sky.” Today, that fluttering is seen in panic, not flight, as helpless chicks struggle for life on city roads. Locals and bird lovers are now asking who will take responsibility for saving them?

Near the railway station’s compound wall, many chicks are seen in a dazed state. Several have already died from starvation or injuries. Concerned residents are urging immediate action to prevent further deaths and ensure the safety of these birds.

---------------------

Departments urged to intervene

“Chicks fall while learning to fly or when attacked by other birds. Once on the ground, they can’t access food or water and die,” said honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak. “The forest and municipal garden departments must step in to protect them.”

Photo captions:

1. Egret chicks wander helplessly near the railway station.

2. Several fall victim to starvation or vehicle accidents.