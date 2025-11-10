False bomb threat at police control room; Caller found to be mentally ill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic spread on Thursday afternoon after a man called the police control room claiming that “some people are planning to bomb mosques in Aurangabad.” Acting swiftly, police launched a search to trace the caller and soon discovered that he was mentally ill. The caller was identified as Salim Sheikh (35, Ravivar Peth, Ambajogai, Beed district). After confirming his condition, police breathed a sigh of relief but still registered a case and initiated legal action.

According to police, sub-inspector Ashfaq Shaikh was on duty at the control room around noon when the landline phone rang. The caller said, “I am Shaikh Salim from Maniyar Galli, Ambajogai. Some people are planning to bomb the mosques in Aurangabad.” Immediately, the police contacted Beed police for verification. Cyber police inspector Somnath Jadhav coordinated with Ambajogai police inspector Jogdand and shared the caller’s location. Upon investigation, Jogdand found that the information was false. The man had made the call to spread panic and create communal tension. A case was registered against him at Begumpura police station. The crime branch later took him into custody. Police inspector Mangesh Jagtap informed that the accused is undergoing treatment for mental illness and that appropriate legal action has been taken against him.