Families in financial distress due to Adarsh scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The founder chairman Ambadas Mankape and the board of directors of Adarsh credit co-operative society are under scrutiny for their involvement in a growing series of scams. The latest victims are villagers from Naigavhan in Phulambri tehsil, who received a debt recovery notice of Rs. 1.1 crore, leaving the families in distress.

Yogesh Raghunath Dadhe, employed as a tanker driver at a pump in Palphata, connected to Ambadas Mankape's Adarsh Group, unknowingly became entangled in the fraudulent activities. Documents of Yogesh and his wife Rohini were allegedly used to secure a mutual loan of Rs 75 lakhs by Mankape and the board of directors, without their knowledge. Notably, Yogesh was listed as a guarantor when the loan required two guarantors.

Another villager Rohini Dadhe recently received a debt recovery notice from Adarsh women’s cooperative credit society, demanding the principal loan of Rs 75 lakhs along with an interest of Rs 26.60 lakhs, totaling Rs 1.1 crore. This unforeseen financial burden has plunged the already struggling family into a state of fear and sleepless nights.