Families to perform Ravan dahan in their courtyard

Ravana cutouts for sale for Vijayadashmi

Aurangabad:

Instead of going to crowded places and witnessing the Dahan (burning) of Ravana, many families have decided to burn a small (nano) cut-out of Ravana in the courtyard of their house. There is also a demand for such cutouts of Ravana from schools to teach the students about the culture and traditions.

This year, small cutouts of Ravana have come in the market for Vijayadashmi. There is a tendency to burn Ravan effigy in their own house instead of going in large crowds to see Ravan Dahan. In a family home, small children will be dressed up as Ram, Lakshmana. A cut-out of Ravana will be set up in the courtyard, piles of husk, dried grass, and fine pieces of paper will be arranged around the cutout. Also, firecrackers will also be burned on the occasion. Many families will come together and celebrate Vijayadasami in their households.

Ravan Dahan has also been organized in some schools to make the kids learn the importance of Vijayadashami and to make them know their culture, traditions and customs. For this, school teachers were seen carrying cut-outs of Ravana from the market.