Family attacked by gang at Balapur Phata in land grabbing attempt

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a gang of land mafia members, already facing several serious criminal charges, attacked a family with swords, knives, and sticks in an attempt to seize disputed land at Balapur Phata on August 28 around 2.30 pm.

Based on the complaint filed by a 25-year-old woman residing on the disputed land, the Chikalthana Police have registered cases against 20–25 accused, including Prakash Ramrao Ghodke (Ulkanagari) and Rajesh Arvind Pandey (Sahyognagar in Garkheda). The charges include attempt to murder, rioting, violation of the Arms Act, and offences under the Atrocities Act.

According to police, the land dispute has been ongoing between the original owner and other parties. The gang, tasked with grabbing the land on behalf of Ghodke and Pandey, allegedly stormed the premises and launched a violent assault. The family members were beaten severely with wooden sticks and also attacked with sharp weapons, leaving them seriously injured.

Both Ghodke and Pandey are notorious repeat offenders. Ghodke has multiple cases of fraud and attempted murder registered at Bidkin, Cantonment, Kranti Chowk, and Chikalthana police stations, while Pandey faces charges of molestation, fraud, and attempted murder at Chikalthana, Jawaharnagar, and Mukundwadi police stations, informed PI Ravikiran Darwade of Chikalthana police station. Following the incident, the accused fled the spot.