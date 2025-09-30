Family harasses complainant over Rs 3 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jinsi Police registered a case after a complainant alleged that the accused, a family, demanded Rs 3 lakh for setting up a hardware shop. The complainant said he was threatened not to return without the money, mentally and physically harassed, abused, and beaten with hands and sticks, forcing him out of his house. Following orders from Ma. Poniso, the case was registered, and investigation handed over to Pona 1200 Pardeshi. Accused: Sheikh Shafik Sheikh Salim (25), Sheikh Salim (55), Rafia Begum (45), Sheikh Sahil (21), Mosen Sheikh Salim (23), Saima Sheikh Idris (28), and Reshma Sheikh.