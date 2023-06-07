Family members of accident victim get Rs 28.25 L compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Member of Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) S J Ramgadiya directed vehicle owners, drivers and the insurance company to pay Rs 28.25 lakh compensation to family members of a youth who died in a collision of a private bus and motorcycle.

According to details, the deceased Ashok Mhadik (21) was returning home from Central Bus Stand with his friend Pavan Kakde on February 29, 2019. A private bus hit Ashok’s vehicle at Hindu Rasta Chowk. Both of the riders were injured seriously. Ashok Mhadik succumbed to injuries.His parents and sister filed a claim for compensation in the Tribunal through adv Ramdas Chavan.The insurance company refused to pay compensation during the hearing. However, the MACT observed that the parents lost their lone boy and now, they cannot do any job in old age. The Tribunal issued directives to pay compensation of Rs 28.25 lakh to the victim’s family, including Rs 11 lakh each to his father and mother and Rs 6.25 lakh to his sister.