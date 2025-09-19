Family welfare surgery camps by DHO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, family welfare camps were held on September 17 and 18. Retired Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Eknath Male, performed stitchless family welfare (sterilisation) surgeries as the surgeon.

On September 17, 14 stitchless surgeries were conducted at the Primary Health Centre in Chowka, and 15 at Panwadod.

On September 18, 9 surgeries were carried out at Nachanvel and 16 at Karanjkheda (Kannad taluka), making a total of 54 surgeries.

The camps were conducted under the guidance of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar and Additional District Health Officer (ADHO) Dr. Nagesh Sawargaonkar.

Efforts were supported by Dr. Sanjay Mule, Dr Bhumkar, Bhaginath Thorat, Pramila Parise, Sangle, R M Shaikh, Dr. Akash Mangate, Dr. Varsha Shevgan, Dr. Megha Shevgan and others.