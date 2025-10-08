Fareless passengers face heavy fines

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On October 6, the Nanded division of South Central Railway conducted a ticket inspection drive from 5:30 am to 8 pm. During this operation, 1,202 passengers traveling without tickets, irregular travelers, and those carrying unbooked luggage were caught. A total fine of ₹4.9 lakh along with ticket charges was collected.

The inspection covered 21 trains on routes including Manmad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani–Parli, Parbhani–Nanded, Adilabad–Mudkhed, and Purna–Akola. Major trains included Sachkhand Express, Marathwada Express, Nandigram Express, Devgiri Express, and Narsapur–Nagarsol–Chennai Express. The drive was conducted under the guidance of Principal Chief Commercial Manager Ity Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager Pradeep Kamle, and Assistant Commercial Manager N. Subbarao, with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr. J. Vijay Krishna and Divisional Commercial Manager Ritesh Kumar overseeing the operations. Thirty-two ticket checking staff and Railway Protection Force personnel actively participated in the drive.

Travel with a valid ticket

Passengers are advised to always travel with a valid ticket to avoid fines. Such inspection drives will continue regularly to ensure safety and convenience for honest travelers, stated the Nanded division of South Central Railway.

Photo Caption: Team conducting action against fareless passengers on trains.