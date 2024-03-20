Farewell to Grade 10 students at Gaikwad Global

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Global School recently organised a heartfelt farewell event for its Grade 10 students of the batch 2023-24.

Under the theme, Begin Journey, Conquer World, the day blended memories and celebration. Teachers of Class 10 Dr Vinod Sonawane, Sweety Minz, Rekha Patil and others shared heartfelt memories and words of encouragement.

The atmosphere was vibrant with games, shared memories, and lively dance and music performances. Titles of Master Gaikwadian and Miss Gaikwadian were awarded to outstanding students Ashwin Padalkar and Sharvari Purbhuj.

School managing director Kulbhushan Gaikwad advised the students to work on their inner selves for their bright future. CEO Deepa Balasunder, principal Dr Sulekha Dhage wished good luck to students. The event was planned by Vinod Chauhan, and Varsha Rindhe.