Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

hushi, a dog who assisted the district police in solving 28 serious crimes including murder, robbery, and dacoity, passed away on Sunday.

Police bid her a heartfelt farewell. Born on 20 November 2013, Khushi, a Doberman, was trained at a dog training center in Pune. In March 2015, she was inducted into the district police’s bomb detection squad. She was also skilled in collecting evidence and tracking suspects in various serious cases. Police Superintendent Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional Superintendent Annapurna Singh, and Deputy Superintendent Gautam Patare paid tribute to her. Handlers P. R. Misar and V. S. Talekar cared for her over the ten years of her service.

(WITH PHOTO)

Police officials pay tribute to the retired service dog after a decade of dedicated service, with handlers P. R. Misar and V. S. Talekar by her side.