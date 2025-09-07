Farewell to Lord Ganesha with traditional music, Strictly DJ-free processions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This year’s Ganesh immersion procession, a blend of tradition, devotion, and enthusiasm, stood out for being completely DJ-free. Instead of earsplitting DJ music, the atmosphere resounded with the beats of dhol, damru, nagara, and traditional band troupes as devotees bid farewell to Bappa. What was remarkable is that the absence of DJs did not dampen the youth’s enthusiasm.The event also showcased how, when public representatives, administration, and Ganesh mandal office bearers work in unity and with planning, processions can be held with great enthusiasm yet in peace. The procession continued non-stop for several hours.

Crowds thronged the city’s main routes from Shahaganj to Zilla Parishad Ground, Paithan Gate to Gulmandi, Junabazaar to City Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk to Shivajinagar immersion well, CIDCO Avishkar Colony to HUDCO Majnu Hill, as well as Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, and Satara-Deolai road. Nowhere was the harsh noise of DJs heard this became the true highlight of this year’s immersion processions.

Police, municipal officials, and public representatives kept close watch on the processions. Another notable feature was that dhol troupes joined the procession from 11 a.m. itself, ensuring timely immersion.

Main procession began with the Chariot’s ‘Yoke’ pulling ceremony

The city’s central immersion procession set a new example of devotion and discipline. At Rajabazaar, the aarti of the Sansthan Ganpati was performed by public representatives. The Ganesh Mahasangh Festival Committee’s Ganpati chariot was then garlanded.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Minister Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, former Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Rajendra Janjal, Kishor Shitole, Anil Makariye, Ganesh Mahasangh founder Prithviraj Pawar, and president Aniket Nillawar symbolically pulled the yoke of the chariot, sending out a message of unity. The main immersion procession commenced at 11:42 a.m.

Box: Varunraja’s blessings till evening

The festival was celebrated in full fervor, and on Anant Chaturdashi, it seemed as though even Varunraja's heart swelled during Bappa’s farewell. At 12:49 p.m.just 1 hour and 7 minutes after the main procession began heavy showers started, as if to perform a ceremonial jalabhishek (water offering) to Lord Ganesha. The rains continued intermittently till 6 p.m. After that, not a single drop fell until the immersion concluded.

Box: Damru, Nagara, and Bands enthralled the youth

At Shahaganj Gandhi Putla Chowk, Bal Kanhaiya Ganesh Mandal featured a special Bhasma Ramaiyya Bhakt Mandal from Ujjain, who performed damru music similar to that played during Mahakal aarti, drawing everyone’s attention.

Four artists from Kolkata impressed devotees with their performance on the traditional dhak drums. Other mandals including Nav Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Jabre Hanuman Ganesh Mandal, Ashtavinayak Mandal of Jadhavmandi, Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandal, Dalal Wadi’s Raja, and others had invited band troupes from Indore, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Vaijapur, and Pimpri Raja, whose music compelled the youth to dance.

At Jinsi, the Bhavani Nagarcha Raja mandal’s nagara troupe also played energetically without tiring, adding thunderous rhythm to the procession.

Thunderous beats from 62 Dhol-Lezim troupes

The pride of Maharashtra dhol-tasha was fully showcased in the immersion procession. A total of 62 dhol and lezim troupes participated, delivering disciplined yet powerful performances. Some troupes also staged live tableaux, spreading social awareness through their acts.

The troupe sizes ranged from 50 to 400 players. The uniforms of the performers added visual appeal.

Among the standout groups were Mahakal Pratishthan, Pawan Ganesh Mandal, Raghunandan Vadyapathak, Om Mrityunjay Krida Mandal, Goganath Krida Mandal,, Sangam Pratishthan,Vighnaharta Dhol Troupe, Nadgandharva Troupe,Padmapura Mitra Mandal, and several jumbo dhol troupes that won everyone’s hearts.

The tallest idol at 25 feet was from Marathi Vadal Pratishthan, CIDCO.

The smallest idol at 16 inches was from Kalasakta Nadgandharva Mandal.

A 32-kg silver idol belonged to Bal Gajanan Mandal.

A 21-foot papier-mâché idol was installed by Morayacha Chintamani Mandal, Pratapanagar.

A 14-foot idol made from 80 kg of sago pearls (sabudana) was installed by Shiv Sena Ganesh Mandal.

Jabre Hanuman Mandal of Jadhavmandi staged martial arts demonstrations, earning applause.

Sukhkarta Mandal from Anguribag displayed a digital screen behind their idol.

Chhatrapati Krida Mandal of Balajinagar featured Ganpati seated on a peacock, with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the backdrop.

Shahabazarcha Raja mandal featured a beautifully adorned idol with banana-stem decorations.

Mata Bhavani Pratishthan of Balajinagar displayed posters of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and the Ayodhya temple behind their idol.

Ganesh mandals showered gulal (red powder) in abundance; coupled with rain, the streets were painted in wet gulal, while glitter powder sparkled in many places.