Farhad Shaheen Khan awarded Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission University (MGMU) has conferred Ph D on Farhad Shaheen Masud Khan in Physics.

She submitted her thesis titled 'Investigation of Dielectric Properties of Sodic Soil at C-Band Microwave Frequency' under the guidance of Dr Kranti Zakade, research guide from MGM. Farhad Shaheen is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics, Basic and Applied Science of MGMU.