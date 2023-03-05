Farm labourer ends life in Andhari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 55-year-old farm labourer ended his life by hanging himself to a tree at Andhari village of Sillod in the district on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Janardhan Supdu Tayade.

According to details, Janardhan Tayde was found hanging to a Needm tree on the bank of Bhordi river at 9 am today. The incident came to light when farmers took their cattle to drink water on the river. The farmers informed Police Patil about the incident.

Police with the help of villagers took down the body from the tree and sent the dead body to the sub-district hospital of Sillod for a post-mortem. Sillod Rural Police registered a case of accidental death Sunday afternoon

His relatives said that Janardhan was doing farming after taking land on contract. He was upset when he did not expect produce. So, he committed suicide by hanging himself on the tree. The last rites were performed on him.