Farm labourers, villagers shocked on multicrore loan repayment notices

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unrest prevailed amongst the farm labourers and the villagers from Shendra when Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank served them notices claiming to repay crores of rupees of loans, which actually they had not taken in reality, within seven days.

It so happened that Chandrakala Sarjerao Kachkure (of Shendra) is a less educated common housewife. She earns her livelihood by working as a

farm-labourer, but she was shocked on receiving a notice, one week ago, directing her to repay the loan of Rs 2.78 crore. She was surprised as she has not climbed up the steps of this bank. Another person from the same village Raju Kachkure also got the notice stating to repay Rs 2 crore loan.

The unrest and disappointment has prevailed amongst hundreds of farmers from different tehsils of the district after they received notices from the bank ordering to repay the loans (which they had not taken in reality).

Two months ago, like the Rs 202 crore scam of Ambadas Mankape-Patil's Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Pathsanstha, the scam of Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank got unearthed. Earlier, Mankape's eldest daughter-in-law was the chairperson. Makape's son Sunil was also chief executive officer for some period. It is coming to notice that the irregularities and embezzlement of Rs 200 crore was done during this period only. Prior to it, the RBI had issued a letter appointing the office of the Deputy Registrar as the guardian officer.

Notices of crores of rupees

Since November 7, the villagers from Shendra, Karmad and selected tehsils of the district started receiving the loan repayment notices. In Shendra itself, 43 womens and mens received notices ordering to repay crores of rupees. Of these, 70 per cent of them had not even applied for the loan in Mankape's bank. Ironically, the notices ordered them to repay the loan in seven days, or else the action to recover the loan will be initiated against them. This has pushed many of the villagers and women under stress.

Do not get panic

According to the senior police inspector (Economic Offence Wing) Sambhaji Pawar,“ We have got complaints from the villagers that they had received notices directing them to repay crores of rupees loans which they had not taken. An indepth inquiry will be conducted after filing of the offences. Hence there will be no inconvenience to those who had got the notice but had not taken the loan in reality.”