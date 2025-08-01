Farmer attacked, nearly strangled in field near expressway
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 1, 2025 22:45 IST2025-08-01T22:45:03+5:302025-08-01T22:45:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A farmer was nearly strangled with a large cloth in an attempted murder incident in a field ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A farmer was nearly strangled with a large cloth in an attempted murder incident in a field near the Samruddhi Expressway on July 29.
Sheikh Imran (Harsul) was targeted while working in a farm owned by Javed Khan Yunus Khan. The attackers identified as Saeed Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, Irshad Sheikh and two others arrived in a four-wheeler and allegedly assaulted Imran with a sharp weapon. Nearby labourers rushed to the scene, prompting the assailants to flee. Imran, found unconscious, was admitted to hospital. Based on his statement after regaining consciousness, Harsul police registered a case of attempted murder.Open in app