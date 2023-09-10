Farmer consuming poison dies during treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A farmer consumed poison due to the losses of his crop at Pirbawada village in Phulambri tehsil on September 7. He died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 11 am. The deceased has been identified as Karbhari Manikrao Patole (55).

Patole had eight acres of land and he sowed maize and cotton in his farm. However, he incurred huge crop losses due to the uncertainty of the rain. He was under stress due to the losses and consumed poison on Thursday. The villagers immediately took him to a private hospital in Phulambri and later shifted him to the GMCH. The last rites were performed on him at Pirbawada in the evening. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. A case has been registered with the Wadod Bazar police station.