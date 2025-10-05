Farmer dies after being swept away in floodwaters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Heavy rainfall once again wreaked havoc in Kalamb tehsil, causing rivers and streams to flow in full spate. The situation has now led to loss of life. On Sunday morning, farmer from Padoli village, Vijaykumar Satyanarayan Joshi (51), died after being swept away in the flooded Nipani–Padoli stream.

At around 6 am on Sunday, Joshi had gone to his farm as usual to collect milk and feed fodder to his cattle. There was a small flow of water on the bridge at the time, so he parked his two-wheeler nearby and went to the field. However, while returning, the water level on the Nipani–Padohli bridge had risen sharply. Unaware of the depth and force of the current, he was swept away by the strong flow and drowned.

Residents later recovered his body some distance downstream. His body was sent to the Murud Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The deceased is survived by his parents, two brothers, wife, son, and daughter. His funeral will be held at Murud on Monday morning at 8 am.