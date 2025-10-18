Farmer dies of electric shock while operating electric pump

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic incident occurred at Surala village in Vaijapur on Friday evening, where a farmer died after receiving an electric shock while operating an electric pump. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Shivhari Aher (48).

Aher had gone to his field (Gat No. 207) to start the electric pump when he suffered a severe shock and collapsed. His relatives immediately rushed him to the Sub-District hospital in Vaijapur, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family. The Vaijapur Police Station has registered a case of accidental death.

The deceased farmer is survived by his wife and two children.