Farmer ends life after crop damage from heavy rains in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 44-year-old farmer from Shafepur village in Kannad tehsil ended his life on Friday after heavy rains destroyed his maize crop, causing the cobs to sprout.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Davange. Davange owned 2.5 acres of farmland in Gat No. 156 near the Pishor boundary. He had cultivated maize after borrowing money from private lenders. However, continuous rainfall ruined the crop, leaving him burdened with debt and anxiety. Relatives said Davange had been deeply worried about how to repay his loans after losing his entire harvest. On Friday morning, he visited his field, took a final round, and hanged himself from a mango tree. A few farmers working nearby spotted his body and immediately alerted his family and the Pishor Police. Head constables Vasant Patil and Vijay Bhotkar reached the spot and conducted the panchnama. Angry farmers in the area blamed the government for failing to support rain-hit cultivators despite repeated pleas. Davange is survived by his mother, wife, two children, four brothers, and sisters-in-law. He was also the brother-in-law of journalist Bapu Harankal.