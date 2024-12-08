Farmer ID scheme launched Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As part of the Central Government's Digital Agriculture Campaign, the Farmer ID Scheme begins in the district from tomorrow. The scheme aims to leverage data and digital services to deliver various government schemes to farmers.

The implementation will rely on three types of digital data: the farmer's Aadhaar number, georeferenced details of their land, and records of crops cultivated in each season. Implementation committees have been set up at district and taluka levels. The District Collector will chair the district-level committee, with the resident deputy collector as member secretary including zilla parishad CEO, district agriculture officer, district superintendent, sub-divisional officer, National Informatics Centre officials and members invited by the Collector.