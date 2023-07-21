Farmer killed by fallen electric wire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 70-year-old farmer, Kashinath Ramdas Gadhe, died on the spot while his son Vishal Gadhe was seriously injured after an electric wire broke and fell on them while they were spraying on cotton in their field in Nandurdhok.

The incident occurred on Friday around 2 pm when the wire, which passed from the area where they were spraying, broke and fell on them. Sahebrao Karbhari Gadhe, a former Panchayat Samiti member, rushed to help and was also injured due to electric shock. The injured were immediately admitted to hospitals in Vaijapur, and Kashinath Gadhe's body was taken to the sub district hospital. A case has been registered at the Girgaon police station.