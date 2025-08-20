Farmer killed in leopard attack at Palaskheda

atmosphere of fear among citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 65-year-old farmer was killed in a leopard attack at Palaskheda in Kannad tehsil of the district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Laxman Kakade.

According to details, the work for the sanctioned house for small landholder farmer Subhash Kakade from Palaskheda was completed, but the doors are yet to be installed.

Kakade was sleeping alone in the same doorless house on Tuesday night while his family was sleeping in the old house. A leopard entered the house at midnight and attacked him. It is believed that he was paralysed and could not have resisted the leopard or managed to escape from there.

On receiving information about the incident, Forest Range Officer Shivaji Tompe, Assistant Inspector of Devgaon Rangari Police Station Sandeep Rajput, PSI Santosh Bhalerao, employees Laxman Roadge, Jaideep Badekar, head constable Keshar Singh Rajput and Kiran Jadhav reached the spot.

They conducted a panchnama and sent the body to Aurala Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, his body was cremated at 6 pm. Kakade is survived by his wife, son, three daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Marks on face & chest,

When his son Ganesh went to wake the farmer up around 5 am on Wednesday, he found his father covered in blood. He saw signs of an attack by a leopard-like animal on Kakade's face, chest, and stomach and bleeding due to it.

After calling relatives, he admitted his father to Aurala Health Centre. Dr Dilip Zagade examined and declared Kakade dead at the health centre.

5 swabs sent for test

When asked about this, FRO Shivaji Tompe said that swabs from five places of the body of the deceased Subhash Kakade were sent to the laboratory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for examination. “The reason will be known only after the report comes,” he said. Meanwhile, incidents of attacks are becoming frequent and citizens demanded that the Forest Department take measures to avoid leopard attacks.