Farmer mall proposed site in APMC faces reservation hurdle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A proposal to set up a 'Shetkari Mall' (Farmer Mall) on Jalgaon road has hit a roadblock due to a reservation placed on the designated land by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) identified a 20-acre plot at Jadhavwadi for the project, modeled after a similar mall in Chandigarh. The APMC board even visited Chandigarh to study the concept. However, it came to light that the CSMC has earmarked the same land for a town hall, library, and playground. This has sparked a fresh controversy between the two entities.

Land dispute emerges

The 20-acre plot in Gut No 12 and 13 had been embroiled in a legal dispute for 35 years. Finally settled in favor of APMC, the land was envisioned as a dedicated marketplace for farmers. Later, a private builder submitted a proposal for a 'Shetkari Mall' on the site. The APMC board approved the proposal and forwarded it to the state government.

Land reservation creates an impasse

The CSMC has put a reservation on this land. This reservation encompasses a town hall on Gut No 12 and a library and playground on Gut No 13. The situation has created friction between the APMC and the CSMC.

APMC prepared to take legal action

Radhakisan Pathade, chairman of APMC, pointed out that the CSMC’s previous reservation on the same plot was revoked by a court order. The proposed mall benefits farmers by offering them a one-stop shop for all their agricultural needs including tools and machinery to seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and grain sales. He accused the CSMC of deliberately placing a reservation to impede the project. If the reservation isn't withdrawn, APMC will file a petition against the civic body.