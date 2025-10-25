Farmers await September relief fund
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar This year’s monsoon caused extensive damage to Kharif crops in the district over four ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
This year’s monsoon caused extensive damage to Kharif crops in the district over four months. The government claims that compensation for losses in June, July, and August has already been credited to farmers’ accounts. However, the ordinance for relief for damages caused in late September has not yet been issued, and farmers are awaiting this aid. The administrative machinery expects a decision on Monday. Lists of affected farmers in the district are ready, and as soon as the compensation is approved, the details will be uploaded, said Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate.
Damage reported in September (in hectares)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2,36,528 hectares
June Losses and Relief Fund Distribution
Taluka Farmers Aid(INR)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 1 6,000
Paithan --47-- 4,73,000
Soygaon 123-- 11,22,000
July Losses and Relief Fund Distribution
Phulambri 51 -- 1,81,000
Gangapur 19 -- 1,88,000
Khuldabad 167 -- 6,03,000
August Losses and Relief Fund Distribution
Kannad --1,886--- 74,85,000
Soygaon -- 27-- 2,96,000
By 21 October, 900 crore INR had been distributed.
