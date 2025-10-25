Farmers await September relief fund

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This year’s monsoon caused extensive damage to Kharif crops in the district over four months. The government claims that compensation for losses in June, July, and August has already been credited to farmers’ accounts. However, the ordinance for relief for damages caused in late September has not yet been issued, and farmers are awaiting this aid. The administrative machinery expects a decision on Monday. Lists of affected farmers in the district are ready, and as soon as the compensation is approved, the details will be uploaded, said Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate.

Damage reported in September (in hectares)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2,36,528 hectares

June Losses and Relief Fund Distribution

Taluka Farmers Aid(INR)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 1 6,000

Paithan --47-- 4,73,000

Soygaon 123-- 11,22,000

July Losses and Relief Fund Distribution

Phulambri 51 -- 1,81,000

Gangapur 19 -- 1,88,000

Khuldabad 167 -- 6,03,000

August Losses and Relief Fund Distribution

Kannad --1,886--- 74,85,000

Soygaon -- 27-- 2,96,000

By 21 October, 900 crore INR had been distributed.

In Marathwada, crops over approximately 32 lakh hectares were damaged. The government announced compensation in four phases. Aid from the first three phases is expected to reach farmers’ accounts before Diwali. The state approved a total of 3,182 crore INR for rain-affected farmers in Marathwada from August to 20 October, out of which 900 crore INR had been distributed by 21 October. In the past three days, departmental administration has been collecting information on whether any further disbursements have been made.