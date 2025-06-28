Farmer’s body found in farm pond at Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s

A 44-year-old farmer was found dead in his farm pond at Balanagar in Paithan taluka on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the local farming community.

The deceased, identified as Nivrutti Dagdu Gorde, was a resident of Balanagar. According to police reports, his body was spotted around 9 am floating in the water of his farm pond located in Survey No. 438. Family members and villagers rushed to the spot and pulled him out. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Paithan, where doctors declared him dead.

His funeral was held at 6 pm the same day, following a post-mortem examination. He is survived by his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son.

While the exact cause of death is not yet known, police have registered a case of accidental death at MIDC Paithan police station. Constables Dinesh Dabhade and Dnyaneshwar Bhavar are conducting further investigation.

(WITH PHOTO)