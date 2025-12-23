Farmers demand compensation of land acquired for Waluj Mahanagar III

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Angry farmers, on Sunday, demanded that the development of Waluj Mahanagar III be carried out immediately. They urged MP Sandeepan Bhumre to speed up development works by providing fair compensation for the agricultural land that has been held up for the past 35 years.

Under Waluj Mahanagar III, hundreds of hectares of land in areas such as Waluj, Ramrai, and Jogeshwari were acquired earlier. This land remained with Mhada for five years and was then pending with Cidco for nearly 30 years. For a total of 35 years, farmers have been stuck with issues related to these lands. Although the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA) took over this area for development two years ago, farmers stated that no concrete progress has been made on actual development works even after the transfer (classification) was completed.

Provide basic infrastructure from the sanctioned funds

In a recent meeting regarding land acquisition and development works, the Chief Minister approved a fund of ₹100 crore. Farmers demanded that this fund be immediately transferred to the concerned office and that development works be accelerated. They also emphasized the urgent need to provide houses and plots along with basic amenities for workers in the industrial area. Farmers expressed expectations that additional funds be allocated for Waluj Mahanagar III being developed under the CSMRDA, and that the remaining areas be developed swiftly and in a planned manner.

Former MLA Annasaheb Mane, deputy sarpanch Sachin Kakde, former sarpanch Sarjerao Bhond, grampanchayat member Faiyaz Qureshi, Dattatraya Raut, Khalil Pathan, and a large number of farmers were present on the occasion.