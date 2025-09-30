Farmers demand service road along Samruddhi Mahamarg interchange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Farmers from Jaipur and Bhambarda villages on Monday demanded the construction of a service road along the connector road (interchange) between the Shendra Auric area and the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Super Expressway). The demand was made to state’s Industries Minister Uday Samant and officials of AURIC.

An interchange has been constructed at Shendra Auric to connect it to the Samruddhi Mahamarg. For this road, land belonging to local farmers was acquired. The connector road has been built on the Warud-Karmad route. Previously, this route was used by farmers to access their fields. However, the new road is elevated and vehicles are not allowed to stop on it, effectively cutting off access to the fields.

As a result, farmers raised the issue during the inauguration event of the connector road, bringing it to the attention of minister Samant, MLA Anuradha Chavan, and AURIC Managing Director Dr P D Malikner. The farmers demanded that a service road be constructed along the connector for their use.

In response, minister Samant assured them that a service road would be built. The farmers including Lalaji Mate, Babasaheb Mate, Krishna Mate, Dadarao Mate, Murlidhar Lokhande, Badrinath Mate, and others were present during the discussion.