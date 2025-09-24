Farmers get neither grain nor subsidy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In 14 talukas of the district, APL (Above Poverty Line) farmers are facing severe hardship. Ration supplies have been stopped, and the subsidy announced through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) is also not being received. Farmers are left without food grains as well. Every year, around ₹30 crore is required for the district; however, for the past nine months, no subsidy has been provided.

There are 2,03,873 farmers in the district eligible for subsidy. Among them, 19,000 APL farmers neither receive grain from the ration shops nor the subsidy. These farmers have demanded that grains be made available to them, but no decision has yet been taken in this regard. Though the Supply Department has made a provision of ₹40 crore, the amount has not yet been credited, leaving farmers without relief. Due to government delays and lack of funds, survival has become difficult for farmers. Moreover, excessive rainfall has destroyed the entire kharif crop, making it essential to provide either food grains or subsidies to them.

Status of subsidy distribution in the district...

Beneficiaries: 50,393

Ration card members: 2,03,873

Subsidy distributed from Jan. 2023 to Dec. 2024: ₹38.70 crore

Pending subsidy: ₹15 crore

Outstanding subsidy from Jan. 2025 to Sept. 2025: ₹30 crore

Taluka-wise APL farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city: 1,088

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural: 16,494

Paithan: 13,510

Phulambri: 24,445

Sillod: 18,103

Soygaon: 9,683

Kannad: 53,353

Khultabad: 8,340

Vaijapur: 17,939

Gangapur: 40,291

Total: 2,03,873

Follow-up underway

“As soon as the subsidy is received from the government, it will be distributed. The follow-up for subsidy release is in progress.”

– Pravin Phulari, District Supply Officer