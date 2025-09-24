Farmers get neither grain nor subsidy
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 24, 2025 19:25 IST2025-09-24T19:25:07+5:302025-09-24T19:25:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In 14 talukas of the district, APL (Above Poverty Line) farmers are facing severe hardship. Ration supplies have been stopped, and the subsidy announced through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) is also not being received. Farmers are left without food grains as well. Every year, around ₹30 crore is required for the district; however, for the past nine months, no subsidy has been provided.
There are 2,03,873 farmers in the district eligible for subsidy. Among them, 19,000 APL farmers neither receive grain from the ration shops nor the subsidy. These farmers have demanded that grains be made available to them, but no decision has yet been taken in this regard. Though the Supply Department has made a provision of ₹40 crore, the amount has not yet been credited, leaving farmers without relief. Due to government delays and lack of funds, survival has become difficult for farmers. Moreover, excessive rainfall has destroyed the entire kharif crop, making it essential to provide either food grains or subsidies to them.
Status of subsidy distribution in the district...
Beneficiaries: 50,393
Ration card members: 2,03,873
Subsidy distributed from Jan. 2023 to Dec. 2024: ₹38.70 crore
Pending subsidy: ₹15 crore
Outstanding subsidy from Jan. 2025 to Sept. 2025: ₹30 crore
Taluka-wise APL farmers
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city: 1,088
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural: 16,494
Paithan: 13,510
Phulambri: 24,445
Sillod: 18,103
Soygaon: 9,683
Kannad: 53,353
Khultabad: 8,340
Vaijapur: 17,939
Gangapur: 40,291
Total: 2,03,873
Follow-up underway
“As soon as the subsidy is received from the government, it will be distributed. The follow-up for subsidy release is in progress.”
– Pravin Phulari, District Supply OfficerOpen in app