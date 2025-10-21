Farmers of M'wada get only 30 pc compensation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crops spread on 32 lakh hectares of land in Marathwada were damaged.

As compensation, the government announced aid in four phases. The government claimed that the aid in three of these phases would be deposited in the accounts of the farmers before Diwali. However, nothing happened.

Crops spread on 31.98 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the region went under the water due to the heavy rains that occurred till September 30. Crops of about 30 lakh farmers were damaged. A total of Rs 3182 crore was made available for the farmers affected by the heavy rains in the region..

However, this amount was not fully deposited in the accounts of the farmers. Out of this, only 900 crores have been deposited in the accounts of the farmers in the banks. The highest amount of aid was distributed in the Nanded and Latur districts. Farmers suffered immense losses in all eight districts of the region. Crops spread on 32 lakh hectares of land were damaged. More than 5,000 animals were killed while over a hundred people died. Thousands of houses also collapsed.

In July, August and September, more than 900 mandals in Marathwada received heavy rains. The

The government announced that assistance would be provided to the victims of the heavy rain before Diwali. The Government approved a total of Rs 3182 crore in assistance for the heavy rain victims of the region from August to October 20.

Box

Distribution slow due to e-KYC

The heavy rain aid is being provided slowly due to e-KYC. Farmers who have a ‘Farmer ID’ and have previously done e-KYC were given it. The remaining farmers will get the aid only after KYC. Sources said that the compensation distribution is currently slow as the KYC of most of the affected farmers is pending.

Box

32 L hectares agricultural land affected in M’wada

4 GR of Rs 3182 Cr

After the Government issued the first Government Resolution (GR) of Rs 1418 crore for the losses in June, July and August, followed by the second GRs of Rs 65 crore, the third GR of Rs 1353 crore was issued.

The fourth GR was issued for Rs 346 crore. In fifteen days, the Government issued four GR of Rs 3182 crore. However, only Rs 900 crore, or about 30 per cent of the relief funds, was transferred to the farmers' accounts. The remaining subsidy is now likely to be deposited in the farmers' accounts only after Diwali.

Box

Damage caused by heavy rains this season

District...............................Agri land in hectares

Chh Sambhajinagar............2,36,528

Jalna...................................2,32,082

Parbhani.............................2,73,033

Hingoli...............................2,73,413

Nanded...............................6,54,401

Beed..................................6,75,891

Latur..................................4,03,438

Dharashiv...........................4,49,681

Total..................................31,98,467