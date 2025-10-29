Farmers panicked to see leopard like animal

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: While grazing cattle in the custard apple orchard in the Kumbhephal area, a farmer suddenly saw a leopard-like animal. But the animal turned its back.

On receiving information, a team from the forest department inspected the spot on Wednesday, they found pugmarks. But it is estimated that they belong to a leopard, hyenas (taras) or a wolf.

This animal was seen in Ganesh Shelke's farm gut 176. The farmer informed the forester Appasaheb Tagad, forest guards Ashok Sable and Ankush Bhagwat about this animal.