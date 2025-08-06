Farmer’s son from Sinjar bags Rs 46 lakh Amazon job offer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From the cotton fields of Sinjar village, Narkhed tehsil in Nagpur to the corporate corridors of Amazon Bengaluru Akshay Surendra Kawadse’s journey is one of grit, talent, and ambition.

A 2025 graduate from the Computer Science and Engineering department of Government College of Engineering (GECA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Akshay has landed a prestigious offer of Rs 46 lakh per annum from global tech giant Amazon. He will be joining the company’s Bengaluru office, confirmed college principal Dr. Sanjay Dambhare. What makes the achievement even more remarkable is Akshay’s background his father, Surendra Kawadse, is a farmer with seven acres of land, where the family grows cotton and sweet lime. His mother, Rekha, is a homemaker. Akshay studied up to Class 10 at Arvind Indo Public School, Katol, scoring 86%, and completed Class 12 from the municipal junior college in Katol with 83%. Cracking the CET with a 97.80 percentile, he secured admission to GECA in 2021. During campus placements, he first received an offer from a Pune-based firm for Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, which he accepted. Later, through the guidance of GECA alumnus Aniket Kulkarni, he appeared for Amazon’s assessments and successfully cleared them. “Getting such a big package from a global company feels like a dream. I expected a Rs 50,000–Rs 60,000 monthly salary at best. This is far beyond my imagination,” Akshay shared. His story is fast becoming an inspiration in the region, especially for students from rural backgrounds aiming to make it big in the tech industry.