Farmers' suicides increased in two months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar had submitted a report to the state government suggesting measures to stop suicides of the farmers in Marathwada before his resignation. However, the report is lying in the cold storage as the government has kept mum on the issue. Meanwhile, there has been an increase in suicides in the past two months (July and August). In the past two months, as many as 685 suicides were reported in the past eight months including the maximum 202 in the last two months. The farmers incurred huge losses due to less rainfall in the Kharif season.

In the past eight months, 685 farmers committed suicides due to various reasons including the maximum 186 in Beed and 113 in Dharashiv districts.

In a survey conducted during the tenure of Kendrekar, in which it was mentioned that around 1 lakh farmers in Marathwada are facing hardship. He recommended that the farmers should be given financial assistance per acre during both seasons. He resigned on July 3 and the report has been lying in cold storage since then.