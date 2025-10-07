Farmers to get daytime power; Bills to rise for industries and traders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To fund the KUSUM Component-B Solar Agriculture Pump Scheme, jointly implemented by the Centre and the State, the Maharashtra Government has approved an additional electricity sales tax on industrial and commercial consumers. The tax has been increased by 9.90 paise per unit, with the revenue aimed at ensuring daytime irrigation for farmers.

The decision, approved in the state cabinet meeting, allows electricity distribution companies to levy the new rate on all power sold. The funds will help expand solar pump installations across the state.

Under the KUSUM scheme, 6.5 lakh solar pumps are planned, of which over 4.23 lakh have already been installed. The government said the tax hike was necessary to continue implementing the project effectively and provide stable daytime power to agricultural users.

Previously, industrial and commercial consumers paid 11.04 paise per unit as an additional electricity sales tax. With the 9.90 paise hike, they will now pay 20.94 paise per unit.

This means farmers benefit from daytime electricity, while industries and traders face slightly higher power bills to support the scheme’s funding.