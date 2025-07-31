Farmers urged not to buy urea above MRP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A delegation from Kisan Sena and Shiv Sena recently submitted a memorandum to the district agriculture officer and the district collector regarding the shortage of fertilizers.

In response, 2,500 tonnes of buffer stock urea has been released into the market. Farmers are urged to purchase urea only at the MRP. The appeal was led by Nanasaheb Palskar, with a delegation including Ashok Shinde, Shankar Thombre, and others.

