Fashion show concluded with enthusiasm at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ‘Fashion Show’ was organised by Leonardo da Vinci School of Design at MGM University on National Handloom Day.

In this, students participated enthusiastically and presented their designs. Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deputy Registrar Dr Parminder Kaur, Director Shubha Mahajan and others were present. The final year fashion design students organised this 'fashion show'. They presented handloom designs with unique and modern concepts. This initiative encouraged young student designers to embrace traditional weaving techniques.

To enhance the colours of the festival, a poster making competition was held on ‘Handloom – Pride of India’. The winners of the fashion show and poster making competition were felicitated by dignitaries. The winners of the ‘Fashion Show’ are as follows: First- Nirjara Ambekar, second-Manish Motekar and third-Janhvi Vinkar. The winners of the poster making competition are as follows: first- Siddiqui Arina, second-Hasnain Yarkhan and third- Sania Qureshi.