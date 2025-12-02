Fate of 90 candidates sealed in EVMs in Kannad; 70 pc voter turnout

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Kannad Municipal Council election, the fate of 90 candidates, including four contesting for the post of municipal council president and 86 contesting for 25 councillor seats, was sealed in the voting machines on Tuesday. According to the election officials, the city recorded an average 70 per cent voter turnout.

Voting began at 7.30 am across all 12 prabhags in the city. Of the 43 polling stations, five were declared sensitive. These centres, along with all other polling booths, witnessed a significant turnout of voters. The voter flow increased in the afternoon, and after 4.30 pm, long queues were seen at several polling stations, forcing voters to wait for a considerable time.